The senior clergy were invited to come along by the North West Islamic Association and received a warm welcome from members of the local Muslim community, who were joined by people of different faiths from right across the community.

Speaking after the visit, Dr Sameh Hassan, chair of the North West Islamic Association, said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Bishop Donal McKeown and Reverend David Latimer in the North West Islamic Centre on Saturday February 11, 2023 along with other community members from Muslim and non Muslim faith.

"During their first visit to the NW Islamic Centre, the visitors had a tour in the centre, got introduced to the community and charity work that the center provides, engaged in talking with members of the Muslim community and gave condolences to the relatives of the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria."

Bishop Donal McKeown and Reverend David Latimer were welcomed to the North West Islamic Centre.

The North West Islamic Association in Derry recently launched a fundraising appeal to raise funds for those affected by the catastrophic earthquakes in both countries.

The Pennyburn-based association set up the appeal after the devastating quakes at Kahramanmaraş and Elbistan left tens of thousands of people dead in south eastern Turkey and north western Syria.

If you can help, please donate to its fundraiser via: www.nwia.org.uk/donate-to-turkey-and-syria/

The North West Islamic Association also organises numerous local charity initiatives, including fundraising drives in aid of Foyle Foodbank during Ramadan.

Bishop Donal McKeown with Dr Sameh Hassan at the North West Islamic Centre.

Reverend David Latimer with Dr Sameh Hassan at the North West Islamic Centre.

Bishop Donal McKeown and Reverend David Latimer were joined by other people at the North West Islamic Centre.

