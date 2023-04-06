The Catholic bishop also spoke however about the troubled realities of the world today and the the ‘Cross’ of violence and poverty many bear across the Derry diocese

Bishop McKeown said: “Easter is a time of new life and hope. We came though the long Good Friday of the Troubles and saw seeds of new hope. We endured the distress of Covid 19 and now dare to dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we know the reality of ongoing distress around the world. Ukraine – like many other parts of the world - is still living with the horrors of war. Drought, floods and famine affect millions. Huge numbers of migrants flee in search of a better life – and often meet disappointment or death. Many families locally live under the Cross of poverty and violence.

The Most Reverend Bishop Donal McKeown. DER0517GS011

“Christians at this time of year reflect on the suffering of Jesus during Holy Week and rejoice at Christ’s resurrection and his promise of new life. We believe that the crosses of life have to be faced – but that sin and distress will not have the upper hand.

“I wish everyone a Happy and blessed Easter. May it be a time of encountering peace with the past in all its messiness - and an opportunity for seeds of new hope to grow in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beannachtaí na Casca oraibh go leir.”

Meanwhile Christian church leaders have symbolically issued a joint statement on the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

They stated: “The signing of the Agreement was not the end of the journey to peace in Northern Ireland but marked simply the first faltering steps down a very long road to a new, brighter, and shared future. That road will continue to be shaped by tolerance and respect for our differences, and a recognition of the need for greater understanding and reconciliation. The principles of the Agreement were based on ‘partnership, equality and mutual respect’. As we reflect on how far we have travelled, we must fully appreciate the sacrifices that were made as we capture a vision for what lies ahead.”