Derry-bound 'Shrek the Musical and 'Strictly' star Joanne Clifton: 'I relate so much to Princess Fiona'

The former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ spoke to the Journal ahead of ‘Shrek the Musical’s’ eagerly-awaited run at the Millennium Forum, which begins on Tuesday, April 16.

The award-winning Broadway and West End hit, from the producers of Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, features all the classic characters from the Oscar-winning animated film and the iconic songs and story from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s original musical.

Joanne told how the musical stays true to all that is loved about the film, with lots of wonderful, added extras.

Joanne Clifton as Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical.

"The audience gets the story of the first ‘Shrek’ film, with all the characters they know and love – there are a lot of the riffs and iconic lines in there. They also gets lots of brilliant, original songs that are not in the movie. The audience also gets a little bit more insight into the characterS and what’s happening.”

She is ‘loving’ playing Princess Fiona – the Millennium Forum is the show’s 31st venue – as, she said, the role allows her to be herself on stage.

"I relate so much to Princess Fiona. She’s not just a typical Princess, when you think of what a princess is like and I relate to that so much. I can have so much fun with it. I’m feisty and a bit rude and I know what I want – and that sort of thing! So, I love being Fiona. She’s also such a really good role model.”

The role of Princess Fiona was one Joanne ‘really’ wanted.

A scene from Shrek the Musical.

“Sutton Foster, the Broadway star, played her and she was also in ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ and that was my first UK tour. I studied her a lot and she played Fiona as well. I thought: ‘Gosh, I have to do this role.’ Also, I’m not a princess. I’m a ballroom dancer and you think of a world champion ballroom dancer in a long, flowy dress being graceful and I’m not. If you think of Fiona as a princess, she isn’t a graceful princess either. I really wanted to play her.”

She has found an ‘incredible’ team in her fellow cast members, who she describes as ‘one of the most talented’ casts she has worked with.

While ‘Shrek’ is an animated film that’s loved by kids, it’s also adored by adults across the world and Joanne said they’ve seen this reflected in the audience.

"I think some people believe it’s just for kids, but a lot of adults come to the show. Everyone knows the film and because it’s an out of the ordinary, not your typical princess story, as well as funny, we get a lot of adults, who sit there with their headbands on with their Shrek ears. There are also lots of the iconic lines that the audience has amazing reactions to.”

Joanne is joined by Antony Lawrence as Shrek, Olivier Award-nominee James Gillan (Lord Farquaad), Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey) and Cherece Richards as the Dragon.

Leave your troubles Far Far Away and come join the adventure as Shrek and Donkey endeavour to complete their quest of defeating the dragon and saving Princess Fiona.

Featuring fabulous songs including ‘I’m A Believer’, ‘Big Bright Beautiful World’ and ’I Know It’s Today’. Shrek the Musical has cemented itself as the “musical extravaganza for big kids and little kids alike”.

Shrek the Musical performs at the Millennium Forum from Tuesday, 16 to Sunday April 21 2024.