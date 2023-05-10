Keigan Taylor receiving a certificate for taking part in the FAI trials, from Paul Smyth (FAI) and Tessa Van Heerdan, who helped with the organising.

Futsal is a global small-team form of indoor football recognised by FIFA and Oxford Bulls star Keigan was offered the sought after place after impressing with his high level of play and his commitment.

Down Syndrome Ireland and the FAI's Football for All programme have been working to develop Futsal among players with Down Syndrome and recently held trials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keigan’s father Graham said they were very proud of Keigan.

“Keigan was born on July 25, 2007. Shortly after birth, it was confirmed that Keigan had Down Syndrome. After the initial shock, we very quickly decided that this diagnosis would not define Keigan and we would give him same opportunities as any other boy. Keigan quickly showed us that he was a determined little boy and nothing would stand in his way.

"Keigan attended our local mainstream primary school and went from strength to strength. Keigan flourished at Lisnagelvin Primary and they were his biggest supporters when it came to his football and gave him every opportunity to play. Keigan now attends a local mainstream secondary school and when he leaves next year, he is currently on course to leave with six GCSEs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Keigan has always loved playing football from no age so when he was given the opportunity to play for local team the Oxford Bulls, he jumped at the chance.”

The Oxford Bulls is a local football team consisting of children with Down Syndrome. And since joining the team in 2015, Keigan has been blessed with the best coaches, Graham said.

Talented young Derry footballer Keigan Taylor has been selected to be part of the development training squad for the Irish Futsal squad

"Keigan and his team mates train twice a week. These coaches give up their time voluntarily and it is no doubt that it is thanks to them that Keigan has achieved what he has.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keigan became famous in 2019 when he took part in a charity match against a Celtic legends team and managed to lob ex Celtic keeper Rab Douglas twice.

Explaining how his selection came about, Graham said: “Earlier this year, we were made aware of a talent day taking place in Letterkenny, from which they were hoping to establish an Irish Futsal squad for individuals with Down Syndrome. When we asked Keigan about this, he was keen to give it a go. Keigan attended the talent day in Letterkenny. Shortly after, he received an invitation to attend a trial in Dublin. A few weeks after that, he was delighted to receive another call back for another trial and so he made the trip to Dublin again.

"Towards the end of April, Keigan got word to say that although he had not been selected in the final squad of eght for a tournament in Italy, he had been successful in securing a place in the FAI development training squad. The letter stated that Keigan’s high level of play and his commitment had been recognised and that they were delighted to offer him the place. Of course, Keigan accepted his place straight away and is excited to get started training with his team. In his own words, it was ‘the best day of his life’.”

Talented young Derry footballer Keigan Taylor has been selected to be part of the development training squad for the Irish Futsal squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best of luck to Keigan as he begins this exciting new chapter.