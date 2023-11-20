Derry brothers do sky dive in Australia to raise money in memory of mum

Sean O’Kane (left) with brother Eoghan and his girlfriend Niamh Caulfield

The brothers, who were only four and five when their mother Martina died 20 years ago, did the fundraiser to raise money for Marie Curie, who took care of her after her cancer diagnosis. The O’Kane family from Swatragh mark their mother’s passing every year on her anniversary to remember Martina and to raise money for Marie Curie. So far, the brothers have raised £8,500 from the sky dive and the family also raised over £70,000 for Marie Curie from a gala dance to mark the first anniversary of Martina’s death, then they raised over £7,000 for Marie Curie to mark the 10th anniversary.

25-years-old Sean is an actuary who is currently holidaying in Australia with Eoghan, 24, who is an electrician and just moved out to Sydney with his girlfriend Niamh Caulfield, a hairdresser, in June. They have older siblings, Conor at 30 and Naomh 28 and their father is Adrian O’Kane. Their mother Martina was only 37 when she died from cancer on November 20, 2003 and was nursed at home by Marie Curie.

Sean said: “It was a great buzz to do the skydive and really exciting as it was something we hadn’t done before. It was also very emotional for us just before and after we jumped, just thinking of Mummy as we were doing it her memory. Mummy’s 20th anniversary is very special anniversary for us as a family as my sister Naomh is expecting our family’s first grandchild and we know how happy she would have been about that. She has missed so much of our family’s milestones so to have been able to do this and to raise money for Marie Curie who looked after her so well is really something.”

Swatragh brothers Sean and Eoghan O'Kane, who did a sky dive in memory of their mother Martina, on the 20th anniversary of her death.

Speaking of his mother’s anniversary on the 20th, Eoghan added: “We will remember and honour Mummy as a family on her anniversary, just as we have done every year since I can remember. We keep her memory alive for us all by getting together surrounded by family and friends on her anniversary and on special family occasions.”

The lads’ auntie Sandra Kelly from Magherafelt, sister to their mum, said: “When Sean and Eoghan told me they were doing the Skydive, I thought it was a very courageous thing to do. I’m honoured to be their auntie and thrilled they completed the skydive. Martina would be the proudest mother in the world of all four of her children, now 20 years later.

“The Marie Curie nurses provided care with integrity and compassion to Martina with never-ending diligence to Adrian and all of her extended family. We are forever grateful. This fundraiser is an appreciation to give a little back to Marie Curie and we know the money will help other families get the same care and support who suffer a similar experience.”