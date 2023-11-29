Foyle Street Bus Station has achieved the top ‘Platinum’ status in the 2023 SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards delivered in partnership with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful (KNIB).

The initiative supports Translink staff in developing a culture of continuous improvement, giving public recognition for going that extra mile to create a more attractive environment for passengers and colleagues.

The facility was assessed by KNIB across a set of key criteria including: resource efficiency, energy and carbon, biodiversity, health and wellbeing activities, stakeholder, employee, and community engagement as well as employee culture, behaviour, and leadership.

Congratulating this year’s award winners, Chris Allen, Environment, Social and Governance Manager, Translink, said: “Colleagues in facilities right across our bus and rail network have continued to demonstrate their commitment to being good corporate citizens by embracing all four key award themes of Safety, Environment, Health and Community.

“I’d like to thank and congratulate everyone who participated in this year’s awards – their efforts are encouraging more people to choose public transport as their first choice for travel, keeping them better connected and improving lives locally while also supporting wider global sustainability development goals.”

Ian Humphreys, Chief Executive, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “We are delighted to work with Translink on these awards that celebrate those stations that offer an environmentally-friendly experience for the public. I want to congratulate the efforts of everyone within the organisation who has played such an important part in making this year's awards such a success. The key to fighting the climate emergency means more people using public transport and highlighting our best bus and train stations is an important part of encouraging people to do just that.”

"I would encourage the general public to do their bit and make sure we can keep these facilities in good order by using bins provided for litter and making sure that everyone can enjoy their journey.