Funded in part by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the new Help to Grow: Management course offers local small business leaders 50 hours of practical leadership and management training across 12 weeks at Ulster University's Derry campus. Participants will have one-to-one support from a business mentor, access to a network of like-minded business leaders, and a bespoke growth plan to help their business reach its full potential.

The Chartered Association of Business School course is backed by £220 million of government funding, which covers 90% of the costs involved and leaves participants only having to pay a one-off fee of £750.

Aimed at business owners and managers from small to medium sized enterprises (SME) across all business sectors, Help to Grow: Management will help local businesses in Derry, and the surrounding areas, boost productivity and grow their companies in order to help create a higher wage economy.

The course can only be delivered by business schools that have achieved the Small Business Charter accreditation. Ulster University Business School will be delivering the course on 8 March 2023.

Programme Director and Senior Lecturer at Ulster University, Dr Laura Bradley-McCauley, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the next cohort of local businesses to our Derry campus to take part in the Help to Grow: Management course in March. Practical and applied, the programme is designed to fit in with the existing commitments of busy senior leaders and managers of small to medium-sized businesses.

"Those taking part in the course will create a defined growth action plan tailored to their company, developed with mentor support and peer support. It really offers businesses here a chance to help make a step change in how they are growing their enterprises.”

Graham Maze, Managing Director at North West-based RSC Group, said: “As a family-owned company that’s been in business for 40 years, taking part in the Help To Grow programme has encouraged us to examine the structure of our business and how we do things. Guided by experienced university staff, this has helped us formulate a clear business plan and strategy, incorporating many areas we had previously ignored.

“One of the most enjoyable and helpful benefits from the course has been the opportunity to work with other businesses who may be in different market sectors to ours, but who often have very similar issues. The freedom to share ideas and potential solutions presented from different perspectives in a supportive and neutral environment has been a real breath of fresh air.”