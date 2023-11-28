Derry businesswomen and designers recognised at this year's Women's Awards

A number of Derry women have been recognised for their success at this year’s Northern Ireland Women’s Awards in Belfast.

These awards provide a spotlight for the women who have left an indelible mark in their respective industry, drive positive change and set new standards for future generations to follow. This is the second edition of these awards since the inaugural event back in 2019.

Jennifer Neff, from Access Elemental, fashion designer Aoife Harvey and Pawzz Doggy Daycare & Grooming won awards for Achievements in Civil Service, Achievements in STEM and Small Business of the Year respectively at the event on November 24 in La Mon Hotel in Belfast. Elaine Armstrong from the Cedar Foundation in Strabane was also crowned Not for Profit CEO of the Year.

Jennifer Neff also came highly commended for Businesswoman of the Year (less than 50 staff), while WISPA NI came highly commended for Women Support Group of the Year, Caoimhe McLaughlin from Derry City Football Club Women was highly commended for Achievement in Sport, Eimear McCauley from the Western Health & Social Care Trust got highly commended for Achievements in Accounting & Finance and Carol Banahan from Carol’s Stock Market was highly commended for Food Entrepreneur of the Year.

The ceremony was hosted by TV & Sports presenter Denise Watson who brought her 30 plus years of experience to this prestigious event. Denise is the perfect host for this kind of event having spent years an ambassador for women’s sport in North Ireland as well as hosting numerous sports awards and charity events.

A Spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Women’s Awards said: “It was an incredible evening and it was great to see the sheer number of talented women that were in attendance.

"Their achievements are an inspiration to women everywhere, empowering future generations to aim high and break barriers. We want to congratulate all our winners and our Highly Commended recipients on their accomplishments.”

Notable winners from the event include Elaine Armstrong of the Cedar Foundation who won in the award for Not for Profit CEO of the Year. Cedar enables people with disabilities to get the most out of life and to be fully included in their communities.

