Derry cancer survivor to raise funds for charity as she embarks on the Waterside Half Marathon for the second time

Helena Lamrock will join the thousands of runners as they don their trainers and enjoy this year’s special event next month.

However, this is not the first time Helena has completed the Waterside Half Marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just months after receiving treatment and surgery to battle a breast cancer diagnosis, Helena completed the impressive route in 2019, raising a huge £5,000 for Cancer Research NI.

Helena Lamrock holds a picture of her late father-in-law Willie Lamrock.

“Back in 2019, I really wanted to challenge myself after all the treatment and surgery. It was tough mentally and physically, but I really wanted to push myself to see if I could do it, while raising money for charity.”

Four years on, Helena has decided to take to the track again and raise money this time for The Brain Tumour Charity, in memory of her late father-in-law. Willie Lamrock passed away two years ago due to Glioblastoma, a fast-growing brain tumour. Since his passing, the family have decided to raise as much money as they can for the Brain Tumour Charity, with an overall target of £50,000. The Brain Tumour Charity is the world’s leading brain tumour charity and the largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally.

“Everyone in the family is getting involved and doing their own thing to raise money, and I decided that my thing would be the Waterside Half Marathon. There are lots of other fundraisers over the year, and we hope to raise a grand total of £50,000 in 12 months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 40th edition of the WHM will take place on Sunday, September 3 this year, kicking off at 9:30am from Ebrington Square. The event will feature a running, wheelchair and three-person section and attracts runners of all levels from esteemed athletes to novices at the start of their running career.

Despite undergoing surgery in June of this year, Helena has been enjoying the training leading up to the big event in a few short weeks.

“The first time around I did it to challenge myself, but this time around I am really enjoying the training and I am really looking forward to it. I do have a lot of ongoing pain, but the training has been amazing, and I am feeling really positive.”

Dressed in the charity’s brand colours, Helena will take to the course on Sunday 3rd September in a full red outfit and will be cheered on by her husband Gareth and two sons, Sam and John.

“I can’t wait! It is nerve-wrecking, but I know I can do it and I am really looking forward to it. I have my running vest and trainers all sorted, with Willie’s name printed on the back.”

Having never ran before, the 44-year-old Primary School Teacher said she took it up as a personal challenge following her cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When people say ‘I couldn’t run the length of myself’, that was me before I started to train, after having breast cancer. I have really loved my running journey and I really can’t wait to get across the finish line this year. There is no feeling like it, it’s the best feeling in the world.

“I would encourage everyone to give it a go and if I can do it, anyone can do it. It is challenging and it can be tough but not only is it brilliant for your health and fitness, it is great for meeting people from all walks of life. I have met so many brilliant people through running, and you end up inspiring others around you to give it a go too.”

If you’d like to donate to Helena’s charity, please visit: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/turley-legal