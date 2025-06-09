Derry charities stand shoulder to shoulder for Men’s Mental Health Week

Foyle Search and Rescue and Aware NI said they are standing ‘shoulder to shoulder’ to raise awareness that ‘men need to talk’ during Men's Mental Health Week.

Men’s Mental Health Week is a campaign running this week, raising awareness about mental and physical health issues that disproportionately affect men. This year’s theme, ‘Shoulder to Shoulder: Connecting for Health’, underscores the importance of community support, connection, and solidarity.

Foyle Search and Rescue and Aware NI charities said they are embracing this message by joining forces to remind men that help is out there for those facing mental health challenges.

The campaign highlighted that Northern Ireland continues to experience disproportionately high levels of mental ill-health, self-harm, and suicide compared to other UK regions.

The Shoulder to Shoulder campaign highlights stark statistics for men in Northern Ireland: they self-harm at nearly double the rate of men in the Republic, and three out of four people who die by suicide are male.

Jonathan, a shore volunteer with Foyle Search and Rescue, sees the reality of those numbers first-hand. “Many of the people we support are men,” he said. “There’s this pressure to be strong, macho, to push things down and keep going — but men need to talk. Whether it’s with a loved one or a professional, talking can have a huge impact.”

Foyle Search and Rescue plays a vital role in suicide prevention and crisis response across the city. Their dedicated team patrols the river every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9pm to 3am, engaging with those in distress and saving lives.

Meanwhile, AWARE NI offers 24 peer-led mental health support groups across Northern Ireland for people living with depression, anxiety, bipolar, or low mood. Caroline McLoughlin, Support Services Manager at AWARE NI, said: “One in five adults in Northern Ireland experience mental ill-health. Our mental health support groups, like the two here in Derry, provide a welcoming, judgment-free environment where people can open up and learn healthy coping strategies.”

AWARE NI’s vision is of a future where people can openly discuss their mental health, access services appropriate to their needs, and have the skills and knowledge to maintain positive mental health.

The Derry Support Groups meets weekly on Tuesday at 7pm or Thursday at 11am at the AWARE NI Derry Office, providing support for individuals living with mental ill-health.

In the spirit of community and connection, they’re gearing up to make a splash with their River Rush Raft Race to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, September 13 and they’re calling on the public to get involved.

To get involved visit: aware-ni.org/river-rush.