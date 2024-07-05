Derry charity Praxis celebrates 40 years of service 'The staff are God’s angels'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marking four decades of dedicated service and support for individuals with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and dementia, Praxis Care celebrates by having a fun day at St Columb’s Park, transforming the area into a vibrant celebration.

The event brought together the people Praxis Care supports, their families and friends, staff and the local community. Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities including music from DJ Billy, a visit from animals from Party Animals NI, a dance showcase from Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company, bouncy castles, arts and crafts, face paint and magic show. Those attending the event also enjoyed a visit from the Northern Ireland Fire Service and Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Mayor of Derry, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, joined the celebrations. She said, “It’s brilliant to join Praxis to celebrate the commitment and hard work they do in our community. You are angels to the people that use the services and their families”

Colum Eastwood, SDLP leader and MP for Foyle, also joined the festivities, saying, “I’m delighted to be here to celebrate Praxis Care’s 40th anniversary. It is a cornerstone in our community and so many people benefit from their work.”

Micky Doherty with people supported by Praxis Care.

Rosemary Doherty, Praxis Care Regional Director of Care NI North & West, was touched by the effort put into celebrating this milestone, saying, “We don’t do it on our own, there is a fantastic team and other organisations supporting. I hope to do it for another 40 years!”

Micky Doherty, entertainer and mental health advocate, praised the work of Praxis Care saying, “The staff are God’s angels and so many of us wouldn’t be here without them. They have a special place and heart in Derry.”

This event was just one in a series of 40 celebrations taking place this summer across Ireland, the UK and the Isle of Man to mark this significant anniversary. Each event aims to bring together the local community and celebrate the remarkable achievements of Praxis Care over the past 40 years.

The charity looks forward to continuing its mission and making a positive impact for many more years to come.