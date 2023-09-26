Derry charity raise £1,501 with Da Vinci's Quiz Night

The Tuned In Project raised over £1,500 by hosting a Charity Quiz night in Da Vinci’s Hotel recently.

The Tuned In Project support people with learning disabilities in the creative arts, and the money raised will be used to take the group to Disneyland in 2024.

Paddy Nash and his wife Diane were quizmasters on the night, putting the teams through their paces. The Tuned In Project are Da Vinci’s chosen 2023 charity with the aim of raising money, providing function space for the group and spreading awareness of the organisations message and the great work they do.

The groups next fundraising event in Derry is on Halloween day where they will be pushing a bed around the city to raise money.