Derry Childline opens its doors to recruit new volunteers

Foyle Childline hosted an open day on Friday, June 2 to welcome new volunteers to the centre.
The open day was held as part of Volunteers’ Week 2023 (June 1 - 7) to give members of the public an opportunity to learn more about the work of Childline Foyle, the new Childline Foyle Night Service, and what’s involved and the rewards of becoming a Childline volunteer counsellor.
1. Childline Foyle volunteer Magdalena Barioza-Karwacka on duty in the Derry office. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 43
2. Pictured at the Childline Foyle open day, held in the Derry office recently are (from left) Donna Cartin, volunteer, Cormac Nolan, Service Head for Childline Foyle and Cardiff online services, Donna Fulton, Childline Foyle supervisor and Magdalena Barioza-Karwacka, volunteer. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 42
3. Dearvhla Sloan, NSPCC Senior Policy and Public Advisor and Caroline Cunningham, NSPCC Senior Policy Researcher, attended the Childline Foyle open day, held in the Derry office, on Friday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 41
4. Staff members Ellen, Sydney and Sara pictured at the Childline Foyle open day, held in the Derry office, on Friday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS - 40
