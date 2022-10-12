Derry Choir Festival promises to be 'bigger and better than ever'

Running from October 19 to 23, the festival will present its most ambitious community programme yet, with 40 choirs taking part in 60 performances in venues across the north-west through the course of festival week, all sponsored by Alchemy Techs. With highlights right across the Choral Trail in locations including Foyleside Shopping Centre and Mussenden Temple to Derry’s City Hotel, there are plenty of opportunities to get up close and personal with some of the world’s best choral music.

Starting at the Alchemy Stage at Foyleside Shopping Centre on Friday October 21 from 2pm to 4pm, music fans will be treated to performances by a long list of groups including Coláiste Muire Ballymote Choir, Sligo, The Music Box Singers and Greenshaw Primary School.

On Friday evening at Derry’s City Hotel, Strabane Chamber Choir, Doire Calgach Singers and The Magnificent AKs from England will take to the Alchemy Stage from 7pm – 8pm. The music carries on through the weekend, with more performers lined up for Saturday October 22, first at Sainsbury’s in Derry with Musically Sound from Dublin at 1pm, before the Alchemy Stage at Foyleside Shopping Centre is back in action from 2pm-4.30pm with performances from groups including Cantoiri, Dublin, Dungiven Community Choir and Song for the Soul, Derry.

The City of Derry International Choir Festival is now in its 10th year

On Sunday, the performances begin at 12.45pm at the City Hotel while, from 1pm at the stunning Mussenden Temple, The Magnificent AKs perform again.

The Inishowen Gospel Choir share their wares at Northwest Transport Hub at 1.20pm.