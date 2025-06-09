A short prayer service was held in the grounds of St Augustine’s Church of Ireland, led by the Catholic Bishop of Derry, The Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown.
Other city ministers and their congregations in attendance included The Venerable Robert Miller, Archdeacon of Derry, The Very Revd. Raymond Stewart, Dean of St Columb’s Cathedral, Revd. Father Gerard Mongan, Capt. Sharon Stevens, Revd. Peter Morris and Revd. Nigel Cairns.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. The Choir of St Columb's Cathedral took part in the inter-denomination service held in St Augustine's Church of Ireland on Sunday afternoon in honour of St Columba.
2. Some of the attendance at the inter-denomination service held in St Augustine's Church of Ireland on Sunday afternoon in honour of St Columba. Photo: George Sweeney
3. The Most Rev. Dr. Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, speaking at the inter-denomination service held in St Augustine's Church of Ireland on Sunday afternoon in honour of St Columba. Photo: George Sweeney
4. The Venerable Robert Miller, Archdeacon of Derry, speaking at the inter-denomination service held in St Augustine's Church of Ireland on Sunday afternoon in honour of St Columba. Photo: George Sweeney
