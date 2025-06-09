Derry churches come together for cross community St Columba celebration

By Brendan McDaid
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:41 BST
Ministers and priests from the city’s Protestant and Catholic churches gathered together on Sunday as members of the city’s Columban family in celebration of our patron saint ahead of his June 9 Feast Day on Monday.

A short prayer service was held in the grounds of St Augustine’s Church of Ireland, led by the Catholic Bishop of Derry, The Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown.

Other city ministers and their congregations in attendance included The Venerable Robert Miller, Archdeacon of Derry, The Very Revd. Raymond Stewart, Dean of St Columb’s Cathedral, Revd. Father Gerard Mongan, Capt. Sharon Stevens, Revd. Peter Morris and Revd. Nigel Cairns.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The Choir of St Columb's Cathedral took part in the inter-denomination service held in St Augustine's Church of Ireland on Sunday afternoon in honour of St Columba.

