Derry churches to host wreath making workshops to 'bring people together' this Christmas
The workshops will be hosted by local florist John Paul Deehan, who will provide all the materials to create an evergreen wreath.
A spokesperson for the Parish of the Three Patrons said: “We are delighted to have John Paul with us this year for a series of wreath making workshops.
"Winter and especially the run up to Christmas can be a really lonely time for people so we want to encourage everyone to come along and have a bit of festive fun while creating something beautiful for your door or even for a grave. No experience is necessary as John Paul will guide us through it all.
"Workshops cost £15 per person and materials will be provided. People are also welcome to bring their own decorations if they want to make their masterpiece their own.”
Three workshops will be held in the Three Patrons parish; Tuesday 28th November 12 -2pm in St Joseph’s Church Galliagh; Wednesday 29th November 7-9pm in the Emmaus Room, Pennyburn Parochial House; Thursday 30th November 7-9pm in the Kildare Room, Carnhill Parochial House.
Booking is essential and payment is required to secure a place. Call the Parish Office on 028 71352351 for more information.