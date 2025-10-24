Derry City and Strabane district cemeteries to switch over to winter opening times

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 24th Oct 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 12:45 BST
Derry City Cemetery
The Derry City and Strabane Council has announced that cemeteries in the district will be switching to winter opening times.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Our cemeteries will change to winter opening times from Saturday, November 1. They will now open from 8 am until 4:30 pm daily, as opposed to the later 8 pm closing time for the spring/summer months.”

Derry city and Strabane cemeteries include: City Cemetery, Lone Moor Road.

Alla Claudy, Claudy.

Ballyoan, Rossdowney Road, Waterside.

Altnagelvin, Church Brae, Waterside.

Related topics:Derry CityStrabaneStrabane Council
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice