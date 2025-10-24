Derry City and Strabane district cemeteries to switch over to winter opening times

The Derry City and Strabane Council has announced that cemeteries in the district will be switching to winter opening times.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Our cemeteries will change to winter opening times from Saturday, November 1. They will now open from 8 am until 4:30 pm daily, as opposed to the later 8 pm closing time for the spring/summer months.”

Derry city and Strabane cemeteries include: City Cemetery, Lone Moor Road.

Alla Claudy, Claudy.

Ballyoan, Rossdowney Road, Waterside.

Altnagelvin, Church Brae, Waterside.