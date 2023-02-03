News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derry City condoles with family of Kevin Higgins

Derry City F.C. has condoled with the family of Kevin Higgins, who has died suddenly in Sweden.

By Kevin Mullan
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:34pm
Derry City has condoled with the family of Kevin Higgins.
Derry City has condoled with the family of Kevin Higgins.

The Limavady-native was the brother of City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins. He was 48 and passed away in Sweden where he lived.

“All at Derry City F.C. would like to pass on our condolences to the Higgins family on the sudden passing of Kevin Higgins, brother of first team manager Ruaidhrí.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The family have asked for privacy at this time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” the club said.

Derry CityRuaidhri HigginsLimavadyRuaidhri