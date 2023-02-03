Derry City has condoled with the family of Kevin Higgins.

The Limavady-native was the brother of City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins. He was 48 and passed away in Sweden where he lived.

“All at Derry City F.C. would like to pass on our condolences to the Higgins family on the sudden passing of Kevin Higgins, brother of first team manager Ruaidhrí.

