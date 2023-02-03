Derry City condoles with family of Kevin Higgins
Derry City F.C. has condoled with the family of Kevin Higgins, who has died suddenly in Sweden.
By Kevin Mullan
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:34pm
The Limavady-native was the brother of City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins. He was 48 and passed away in Sweden where he lived.
“All at Derry City F.C. would like to pass on our condolences to the Higgins family on the sudden passing of Kevin Higgins, brother of first team manager Ruaidhrí.
“The family have asked for privacy at this time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” the club said.