Derry City council cemetery times will be reverting to winter opening hours
Cemetery openings will continue at 8am however they will close at the earlier time of 4.30pm until the end of March.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, encouraged people to spread the word about the winter arrangements. “With the darker evenings drawing in and clocks set to go back in the early hours of this Sunday morning our Cemeteries teams will now close the facilities at the earlier time of 4.30am during the winter months,” she said.
“I’d appreciate if people can spread the word over the coming days, particularly to family and friends who don’t access social and press media so that they can visit the graves of their loved ones before closing time.”
Council currently operate 10 active cemeteries and 20 closed cemeteries across the city and district.
