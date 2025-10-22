Derry City FC supporters urged to back Foyle Foodbank Christmas appeal at Brandywell
Staff and volunteers will be at the three main entrances to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium - Lone Moor Road, Brandywell Road and Showgrounds (Long Tower Youth Club) - collecting food, card and cash donations.
Last year was one of Foyle Foodbank’s busiest on record, and every donation will help make a real difference.
Most needed items include tinned foods, coffee, tea bags, custard, instant noodles, dilute juice, nappies (sizes 5 and 6), toiletries, cleaning products and sugar.
A spokesperson said: “Foyle Foodbank would like to thank Derry City FC and their supporters for their ongoing generosity, which has helped provide vital support to families across the city in the past and is once again helping people in need this Christmas.
“We would also like to thank Féile's Volunteer Investment Project who will be providing support on Sunday with the collection of donations.”