Derry City Job Fair to take place next week

Local job seekers will have a chance to speak directly with prospective employers at a special event planned for the City Hotel next month.
Pictured at the launch of the Derry Job Fair in the City Hotel are, from left, Ashley Russell-Cowan Department for Communities, Nicky Gilleece Derry City and Strabane District Council and Lorraine O’Malley Co-Ordinator Cross Border Partnership for Employment Services.Pictured at the launch of the Derry Job Fair in the City Hotel are, from left, Ashley Russell-Cowan Department for Communities, Nicky Gilleece Derry City and Strabane District Council and Lorraine O’Malley Co-Ordinator Cross Border Partnership for Employment Services.
The Derry City Job Fair on Tuesday September 12th is a chance for individuals to chat to employers, learn about vacancies that exist in the Council area and enhance their employment prospects through practical advice and support.

The Job Fair is hosted by Department for Communities, Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership and Cross Border Partnership Employment Services(incorporating the Department of Social Protection, Ireland) on Tuesday September 12th.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, at the launch of the Cross Border Job Fair at the City Hotel, with from left, Ashley Russell-Cowan Department for Communities, Nicky Gilleece Derry City and Strabane District Council and Lorraine O’Malley Co-Ordinator Cross Border Partnership for Employment Services.Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, at the launch of the Cross Border Job Fair at the City Hotel, with from left, Ashley Russell-Cowan Department for Communities, Nicky Gilleece Derry City and Strabane District Council and Lorraine O’Malley Co-Ordinator Cross Border Partnership for Employment Services.
Speaking at this week's launch, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, urged the public to take advantage of the chance to make informed decisions about their next career move.

"The Derry Job Fair will feature a diverse mix of employers from a range of sectors all under one roof including engineering, education, IT, hospitality, manufacturing, construction and customer service," she said.

"Those in attendance can also avail of practical support on how to enhance your employability and make a successful application through CV and interview advice.

"Whether you are currently out of work or just considering the next step in your career journey I would encourage you to attend."

The Job Fair will take place from 11am to 3pm on Tuesday September 12th and admission is free. For further information email [email protected]

