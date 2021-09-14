Derry City midfielder in Action Mental Health charity abseil

Derry City player Jack Malone will be abseiling the Tower Museum in aid of Action Mental Health later this week.

The abseil, in aid of the mental health charity, will be held at the Tower Museum this Saturday, September 18.

Organisers have said the event provide participants with the thrill of a lifetime, while raising funds to help support and promote better mental health and well-being in the North West.

Pauline Flanagan, Service Manager at AMH New Horizons Foyle commented: “We are delighted that Jack has agreed to join the abseil, and like him, everyone who takes part in the abseil at the Tower Museum will be helping to support local people – some of whom might even be their neighbours.

“The money raised will stay in the area and will be channelled into supporting the life-enriching services at AMH New Horizons Foyle.”

People who attend AMH New Horizons can take a variety of courses, from arts and crafts to vocational courses aimed at personal development and promoting employability skills.

Clients also participate in the Working It Out project.

It costs £30 to register for the abseil and participants are asked to raise a minimum sponsorship of £100 for the charity.

To find out more visit https://amhtowermuesumabseil2021.eventbrite.co.uk.