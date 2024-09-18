Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The key partners responsible for the delivery of the Derry and Strabane City Region City Deal, the largest ever investment by the UK Government and NI Executive in the region, have welcomed Wednesday’s signing of the financial deal at the Guildhall.

The key delivery partners of the City Deal, led by Derry City and Strabane District Council, are the Ulster University, the Western Health and Social Services Trust, Clinical Translational Research and Innovation Centre (C-TRIC-Ltd) and the North West Regional College.

Welcoming this important milestone, Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice Chancellor of Ulster University said: “Ulster University, along with the Derry City and Strabane District Council, the NI Executive, the UK Government, and other delivery partners, have a relentless ambition to deliver growth, investment and prosperity for the North West region. Our shared commitment to this ambition is clearly demonstrated by the Derry and Strabane City Region City Deal and this is another significant milestone in our journey to ensuring that this region, and its people, see the economic and community benefits of our work.

"The signing today brings us one step closer to developing a new combined Cognitive Analytics and Digital Robotics Innovation Centre (CADRIC) and to expand our campus footprint through the development of a new School of Medicine building, which encompasses a Personalised Medicine Centre to deliver the research that will help drive our understanding of a range of health conditions. This will enable us to deliver high quality medical education and research in the region and to train a greater number of doctors who will meet the ever-growing healthcare needs of Northern Ireland.

“These projects, alongside our ongoing work to grow and enhance our Derry campus, we look forward to continuing to work with all partners to deliver on this potential.”

Neil Guckian, Western Health and Social Care Trust’s Chief Executive said: “I am delighted to see this momentous project moving forward with the financial signing of the Derry and Strabane City Region City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund. As a Trust we are thrilled by the positive impact this important project will have on health and social care in the local area.

“The existing Trust MedEd West facility at Altnagelvin Hospital will be enhanced by new £4.6m purpose built teaching space, providing a flexible, modern and high quality environment, supporting staff and students to maximise their learning opportunities.”

Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive of NWRC said: “Today’s signing of the Financial Deal at the Guildhall brings us another step forward to seeing major change in the North West with long term plans that will drive further investment in this City and District Region. At NWRC we are committed to working with our partners on City Deal which will be the largest ever investment in this region and move forward in key areas of development and innovation.

“I believe this will be a catalyst for change and bring us closer to becoming the place we need to be.”

Professor Aaron Peace, Chief Executive Officer of C-TRIC Ltd and Director of Research and Development said: “I very much welcome this significant step forward in the financial signing of the City Deal. The Altnagelvin site will see an investment of £11m into the expansion of C-TRIC to support increased Clinical Research opportunities for our local community and region.”