Derry civil rights leader Fionnbarra Ó Dochartaigh to be laid to rest on Wednesday

Civil Rights veteran Fionnbarra O Dochartaigh. (2307MM01)

Tributes have been paid to Mr Ó Dochartaigh, who played a pivotal role in the foundation and development of the Civil Rights movement and several subsequent rights organisations and campaigns since, following his death this morning.

The author, orator, historian and veteran campaigner was well known as a rights and justice advocate for the people of the north west and beyond.

In his later years he was a founding member of the long-running Detox Centre campaign among others.

Fionnbarra " Dochartaigh launches his book 'Ireland, Englands Vietnam, 1960's - 1990's' at The Museum of Free Derry with Ivan Cooper and, from left, James McCloskey, Harry Hamilton, Thomas Timoney, John Lindsay, Frankie McMenamin, Deirdre O'Doherty and Iris Wild. (1412PG22)

Throughout his long career he has also led from the front to secure rights to housing and fairness in the voting system and was renowned as a historian and writer.

Among the first to pay tribute today was Foyle MP Colum Eastwood, who said: “Very sad to learn of the passing of Fionnbarra Ó Dochartaigh, a leader of the Civil Rights movement in Derry.

“In his words ‘There are different rights to be fought for now but it’s for the younger generation; we pass on the baton to them. Lotta continua- the struggle goes on’.”

In recent years Mr Ó Dochartaigh received a life-time achievement award from the Civil Rights 1968 Commemoration Committee in the Guildhall.

SDLP Councillor John Boyle said: “Very sorry to hear of the passing of the great civil rights advocate Fionnbarra Ó Dochartaigh. Fionnbarra truly was a man of great principle. A very thoughtful man and a raconteur who always had time for a chat. Once met, never forgotten. R.I.P Fionnbarra.”

Mr O Dochartaigh will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St Eugene’s Cathedral.