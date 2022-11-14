Their solution ‘Soundly’, a custom fit oral anti-snoring device has now received FDA clearance.

‘Soundly’ works by gently holding the jaw forward in an open position which promotes a steady flow of air through the mouth thus making for a better night’s sleep.

William Purvis, Co-founder of Cinchortho said: ''I had tried other anti-snoring devices but found them bulky and ineffective. With the help of NWRC Product Design Centre we designed a solution that was compact, comfortable, and effective. Over 120 couples are already enjoying the benefits of a silent night’s sleep thanks to Soundly.

William and Judy Purvis, owners of Cinchortho in Coleraine pictured with North West Regional College Product Design Centre Manager Philip Devlin.

‘’We would like to thank all the team, those who support our project and the companies and institutions who provided professional, technical, and financial backing during this process.’’

The couple previously developed two devices with support from North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Product Design Centre (PDC), who worked with them to design components using dental Computer Aided Design (CAD) software and print trial devices using 3D printers.

NWRC Product Design Centre Manager Philip Devlin said: ’’It’s great news that Soundly has been FDA approved and I’m excited to see what the future holds for Cinchortho. William and Judy were a pleasure to work with and I’m proud of the role that NWRC has played in their innovation journey. It also highlights the benefits of the InnovateUs programme which is funded by the Department for the Economy and I would encourage businesses looking to make their innovative ideas a reality to get in touch with ourselves.’’