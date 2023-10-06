Derry company using AI to 'practice challenging workplace conversations'

Learning Pool

AI Conversations leverages OpenAI’s GPT4 to provide users with convincing, conversational responses, but also detailed, personalized feedback to help them improve their skills. It’s a breakthrough way for companies in any industry to ensure productive workplace conversations.

Ben Betts, CEO of Learning Pool said: “Workplace conversations are delicate and often high stakes. With AI Conversations, our team has set a new standard for what’s possible in intelligent eLearning. This first-of-its-kind capability introduces the power of generative AI to workplace learning and better enables the kind of workplace where we all want to work – one with managers that offer clear and productive feedback.”

A spokesperson said: “Human interaction is incredibly difficult to simulate and scale. AI Conversations changes this by using GPT4 to generate limitless responses to user inputs. These responses can be tailored to fit any combination of character attributes, from their mood – frustrated, happy, etc. – to their role and tenure at an organization. With both two-way audio and text-based options, scenarios are simple to deploy on any learning platform, and organizations can pull from Learning Pool’s off-the-shelf scenarios or create custom scenarios tailored to meet individual needs.”

Learning Pool has partnered with Mind Tools, a provider of business skills, personal development, and leadership and management content, to produce the first off-the-shelf AI Conversations collection. This collection focuses on managing the performance of a direct report. Mind Tools applied its expertise to the authoring and assessment framework of each scenario.

Nahdia Khan, Chief Impact Officer at Mind Tools said: “When it comes to incorporating generative AI into workplace learning, organizations will be looking for authoring that is trusted and credible. We’re able to deliver on that expectation with AI Conversations – building on our proven 25 years of content provenance equipping leaders and their teams. Pilot participants validated our approach, reporting that AI Conversations provided clear, realistic, and personalized feedback, and the conversation with the AI tool felt natural.”