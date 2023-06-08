Derry Concern Group's annual Scalp Mountain Walk takes place next week

Group member Cora Morrison encourages as many people as possible to take part: “We have chosen this date to coincide with Father’s Day to encourage as many family groups as possible to take part. The beginning of the walk will be clearly signposted from Burnfoot Co Donegal. The summit of the mountain is over 1500ft and is a fair challenge for any able-bodied person. Henry McLaughlin, who owns the land, has for many years allowed the group to use the concrete path to the top of the mountain, which makes it ideal for family groups. However, there is no guarantee with regard to the weather so walkers are advised to bring suitable footwear and clothing. There will be refreshments at intervals along the climb. The walk normally takes less than two hours. We hope all taking part will have completed their walk by 6pm . Any donations to Concern can be left in the collection buckets at the bottom of the climb.”

Another group member Mick Conway was keen to emphasize the importance of the work Concern Worldwide does in many difficult situations around the world. He said: “I think it especially appropriate that our walk coincides with Father’s Day. It is an opportunity to raise awareness that, in spite of the real difficulties facing many people in our part of the world, there are many families in need of our help further afield. Concern volunteers work in 26 countries around the world. In the past few years the local Concern group has relied on the generosity of the people of Derry and Donegal to raise funds for people facing many disastrous situations: war in Ukraine, earthquakes in Turkey/Syria and drought in Somalia. Apart from helping with these all too frequent emergency situations, Concern places special emphasis on developing food security in many of the countries in which they work. Many families will take the opportunity to celebrate Father’s Day with a special family meal. Those taking part in the walk can donate to Concern directly but for those not able to make the walk donations can be made at, www.justgiving.com/page/derryscalp.”