Council buildings will this evening light up purple in support of the campaign to save lives during Pancreatic Awareness Month.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, today pledged her support to the campaign, which unites people in the fight against pancreatic cancer, one of the most common cancer killers.

She said: “Today is Pancreatic Awareness Day and I am delighted to be able to show my support for this vital campaign by joining other local landmarks in the Purple Lights for Pancreatic Cancer campaign to raise awareness and help save lives.

“The campaign presents an opportunity to celebrate those dealing with a pancreatic cancer diagnosis and to remember those who have sadly died of the disease, whilst also spreading a message of hope.

“The early signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer can be very hard to detect so it can be particularly hard to diagnose. Coupled with current pressures on the healthcare system, this creates further barriers to diagnosis and treatment. Campaigns such as this help make people aware of the need for more screening and to report any unusual symptoms to their doctor as early as possible.”

Pancreatic cancer has a 12% survival rate, largely because it is often only detected in the late stages. Between ten and twenty percent of pancreatic cancer is currently diagnosed in the early stages and for many patients, survival remains under six months, however, when discovered earlier, survival rates tend to be higher.