Derry Council buildings lighting up red next month for Chest, Heart and Stroke

The city buildings will be lighting up red to mark National Heart Month and NICHS’s annual Red Dress Fun Run, the charity’s five kilometre run or walk event which aims to raise funds and awareness for heart disease. The event coincides with National Heart Month in February, when NICHS will be encouraging people to think about their cardiovascular health and the steps they can take towards a healthier, stronger heart, such as eating healthily and getting active.

The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “I’m pleased that the Council is supporting NI Chest Heart & Stroke by lighting up its civic buildings red. Sadly, four people in Northern Ireland die every day from heart disease, and coronary heart disease is the biggest single cause of premature deaths in the under 75s. I would encourage you all to take part in the Red Dress Fun Run event taking place during National Heart Month. It is so important that as a community we raise support and awareness to help reduce these staggering figures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the charity hosted their biggest and most successful Red Dress Fun Run to date, with just under 600 participants coming together at the event at Stormont, as well as the virtual version which saw participants taking part in their local area and raising a staggering £50,000 to help combat heart disease. The same format remains for 2023, allowing people who can’t make it to the main event to complete 5K their way during the month of February.

Council buildings are lighting up red on February 1 for NICHS.

Tara Currie, Events and Marketing Manager at NICHS, said: “We’re so grateful for the support of Councillor Sandra Duffy as we look forward to this year’s Red Dress Fun Run. Today, there are over 335,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke condition in Northern Ireland - many of these people will live in the Derry City and Strabane area. Please support us by running, walking, dancing, skipping or wheeling 5K with us on Sunday 26th February at 11am at Stormont Estate, or, if you can’t make the live event you can do 5K your way any day, or days, in February. Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the fun - even the family pooch!”

The charity will once again partner with MACE for the 2023 event and is also delighted to welcome sister company Musgrave MarketPlace as a supporter. Diane Anthony from Musgrave said: “MACE and Musgrave MarketPlace are both backing NICHS’s call for people to dress up in red and wear their heart on their sleeve at this year’s event, which is set to be fantastic. Whether you’re taking part in memory of someone you have lost to heart disease, celebrating someone who is living with a heart condition, or to prevent heart disease happening to someone in the future – sign up and join us to support this worthy cause!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primary school pupils are also invited to join in by hosting their own fun run anytime this February. Each school that takes part will receive a certificate of thanks to show how much they raised and there is an opportunity to win some fantastic prizes.

Sign up to the Red Dress Fun Run at www.nichs.org.uk/RedDressFunRun. Find out more about getting a primary school involved at www.nichs.org.uk/PSRedDressFunRun.

Advertisement Hide Ad