Derry Council encourages people to 'get moving' with new fitness programme

Derry City and Strabane District Council are seeking candidates for a new fitness programme aimed at setting people on the path to a more active and healthier 2024.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Fitness Coaches Sean Hargan, Rosie O'Brien and Ron McGowan launching Council’s ‘Let’s Get Moving, Let’s Get Started’ initiative at the Foyle Arena. Image by Tom Heaney, NW Presspics

‘Let’s Get Moving, Let’s Get Started’ is an eight week course that includes three sessions a week with Council's Fitness Coaches and a tailored personal training plan for candidates to work towards their goals.

Classes on offer include circuits, boxercise, spin/cycling, body tone, kettlebells, cardio/core, chi me /meditation and the sports hall games volleyball, badminton and danderball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals that coaches will work on with clients include BMI and weight loss, lower blood pressure and improved fitness.Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “The New Year is a time when many of us want to get fitter and healthier but without the right guidance it can be hard to keep your goals on track.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Fitness Coaches Sean Hargan, Rosie O'Brien and Ron McGowan launching Council’s ‘Let’s Get Moving, Let’s Get Started’ initiative at the Foyle Arena. Image by Tom Heaney, NW Presspics

“Let’s Get Moving, Let’s Get Started is aimed at people of all fitness levels and aims to help you navigate through the challenging first steps of achieving your goals under the expert tutelage of our Fitness Coaches.”

“As well as the physical activity aspect, candidates will be provided with support and guidance on other ways to lead a more healthy and active life.

“It’s an ideal first step towards a healthier and fitter lifestyle and will allow you to reap the mental and physical benefits of exercise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports Area Manager at Council, Ryan Deighan, outlined the many benefits of physical activity that successful candidates could benefit from.

“Physical Activity helps to keep our mind and bodies healthy,” he said. “When we take part in physical activity it releases powerful chemicals that help you feel good.

“Regular activity is key to developing strength, coordination and body composition and can offer people the chance to take time out from everyday life.

“There is also a great sense of purpose and feeling of achievement associated with achieving goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the beginning of the course candidates will receive a check for their height and weight, BMI, body fat and blood pressure.

They will be set a plan that includes fitness goals and nutritional advice and will take part in weekly weigh ins to assess their progress. On week 1, 4 and 8, coaches will carry out a Health MOT check as part of the programme that will help candidates stay on track with their goals.

The programme is 8 weeks long, costs £50 and will be hosted in the Foyle Arena from 12 pm – 1pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning beginning Monday 16 January 2024.

Derry City and Strabane District Council also have a leisure offer running this January to encourage more people to get fit. The offer provides one month of free membership to Council leisure and fitness facilities until January 31, with membership payments beginning on February 1. Membership provides access to gym, swim, over 100 classes, one to one training and health suites across all leisure centre sites including the climbing wall at Foyle Arena. Participating centres are Foyle Arena, Templemore Sports Complex, Riversdale Leisure Centre, Brooke Park Leisure Centre, City Baths and Derg Valley Leisure Centre.