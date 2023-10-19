Derry Council is warning of the dangers of fireworks for pets and property.

Council’s Environmental Health Team today issued a reminder that a valid fireworks licence issued by the Department of Justice for Northern Ireland, is needed to buy, possess and use certain types of fireworks. You must show your licence to the registered/licenced retailer when you buy your fireworks.

They also highlighted that only fireworks marked with a CE mark should be purchased – this shows that the firework meets European safety standards which all fireworks must meet and a reputable shop will know this.

Fireworks also cause serious distress to pets, and animals kept outdoors unsupervised during firework season can be injured by or may become so frightened that they can cause themselves injury.

Looking ahead to Derry Halloween, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “I’m sure we have all heard fireworks being set off recently as we approach the Halloween season. While this might seem like a bit of harmless fun, the dangers are very real, and fireworks can cause serious distress, or serious physical harm.

“I am appealing to everyone to please be mindful of others, don’t set out to deliberately frighten or disturb anyone, and never set fireworks off near people or pets. Halloween is a celebration we all look forward to – so please don’t spoil it for others.”

Council’s Head of Health and Community Wellbeing, Seamus Donaghy, said: “Retailers should remember that they must display their certificates of registration at the point of sale.

“Pet owners please be aware of the risk to animals. The best place for your pet to be during firework season is indoors at home, and they should have somewhere safe to hide if they are in distress. No one should ever throw fireworks at animals or people.

“If you are purchasing fireworks only buy from a licensed retailer and please follow the Firework Safety Code to help minimise risk. You can find a list of licensed retailers on the NI Direct website.”