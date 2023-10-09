Council issues safety advice reminder over Halloween costumes

The appeal is part of a campaign of awareness led by Council’s Environmental Health Team, who are asking people to check labels and packaging to ensure they are fully safety compliant and from a recognised supplier, whether locally or online. Costumes clearly intended for use by children and supplied in Northern Ireland must carry the necessary labelling and important CE mark and must comply with the relevant Toys Safety Regulations.

Parents should also be aware of the potential dangers of their children wearing fancy dress costumes, either shop bought or home-made, if they're around fireworks, sparklers, or open flames (such as pumpkins with candles).

Supporting the campaign, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councill Patricia Logue, said some simple precautions could help avoid a serious injury. “There is such a big focus on Halloween here locally, and parents and children will already be planning their costumes for this year’s celebration. We want to issue a reminder to parents regarding the importance of purchasing from a recognised supplier and actively checking for the necessary labelling, warnings and CE mark when the costume is clearly intended for children.

“In addition, council’s Environmental Health Team have put together a list of some potential risks to be aware of and recommendations for safe use, offering guidance on some necessary precautions that will help ensure a very safe and happy Halloween.”

If a child is wearing a fancy dress costume this Halloween please adhere to the following guidelines:

keep them away from naked flames – avoid using a naked flame or candle in pumpkins; use a torch, glow stick or battery-operated candle;

stop, drop and roll if clothing does catch on fire – to try to put the flames out and also to stop the flames from rising towards the face;

choose a costume and/or mask that doesn’t restrict a child’s visibility, vision or breathing;

It is recommended to wear woollen tights or ‘heavy’ trousers (jeans) and a woollen jumper under the costume to act as a barrier between the costume and skin;

supervise children well at all times.

As well as costumes, cosmetic products such as face paints and glitter hair sprays are used to add to the effect of dressing up. All cosmetics must comply with the relevant Cosmetic Product Safety Regulations.

It is recommended to do an allergy test on a small patch of skin before using cosmetics on your child’s face. Remove any Halloween make-up product immediately if irritation occurs.