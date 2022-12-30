What better way to start the new year than with a new fitness challenge, and some savings to boot!

Anyone who becomes an all-inclusive leisure member from January 1st, can enjoy access to a wide range of activities and classes across all Council's leisure sites in Derry and Strabane – and pay absolutely nothing until February 1st.

It's a fantastic opportunity to make a positive start to 2023 and also sample the diversity of fitness programmes and classes currently on offer.

Derry Council are offering free membership to leisure facilities for the month of January.

The membership includes access across all leisure sites to the Gym, Swimming, Fitness Classes,1 to 1 Motivational sessions, Health suite, and the Climbing wall at Foyle Arena.

Director of Health and Community with Council, Karen McFarland, said: "January is always a good time to think about starting new regimes, especially after a leisurely holiday season. We have a fantastic range of activities and classes to suit all ages and fitness levels, whether you enjoy a leisurely swim or want to work at a more intense level, there is an activity or class to suit you.

"The leisure centres have fully trained staff on hand to advise and motivate you on your journey, and help you to achieve your fitness goals. Council is committed to improving health and wellbeing right across Derry and Strabane, and we aim to make our services accessible to as many people as possible. This offer is a great way to set a new challenge or just try something new that will make appositive difference to your life."

To avail of the offer which opens on January 1st, go to www.derrystrabaneleisure.com/signup and use the promo code JAN23.

