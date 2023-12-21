Derry City and Strabane District Council is joining a growing list of organisations who are committing to road safety by pledging to ‘Share the Road to Zero’ and are encouraging others to do the same.

Derry City and Strabane District Council pledge to share the Road to Zero

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “With more and more tragedies happening on our roads it is time for us all to take stock of our responsibilities as road users, think about the consequences of our actions, and be mindful of other road users.

"Today I am signing the pledge on behalf of Derry City and Strabane District Council, committing to act in the safest possible way on our roads every day, and I encourage others, both organisations and individuals, to do the same."

Julie Thompson Deputy Secretary at the Department for Infrastructure added: “I welcome this opportunity to work in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council on this very important community initiative.

"I thank them for signing the ‘Share the Road to Zero’ pledge and I hope this encourages others to do the same. The evidence shows that more than 95% of road traffic collisions where someone is killed or seriously injured are due to human error. This means, deaths and serious injuries on our roads are not an inevitable consequence of using the roads. The majority of collisions can be avoided, resulting in less casualties if we make the right choices when using the roads.

"If we as road users pay attention and stay focused, drive at the appropriate speed for the road or the conditions, never drink alcohol or take drugs before driving and always wear a seatbelt, lives will be saved.

"Together we can make a difference and move towards zero deaths on our roads by taking the Road Safety Pledge."