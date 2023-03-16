Derry Council reduce funding for Millennium Forum by 15% as 5-year agreement backed

The reduction in council’s contribution amounts to £66,500.

Aeidin McCarter, the Head of Culture for Derry and Strabane Council, told the committee that the Forum’s management has underscored the significant increase in costs the venue is currently facing. “From last year alone, the annual electricity bill is estimated to double, the cost of gas is set to increase by a factor of five, and insurance is up by 25%,” she said, adding that the increased running costs and reduced council funding could have numerous implications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For instance, it is likely that the Millennium Forum will need to increase the price of tickets, which will have a direct impact on audiences in a market environment where disposable income is already under pressure."

Derry's Millennium Forum.

“Furthermore, the cost of hiring the venue facilities is also likely to increase, which will impact the many community arts and voluntary organisations who stage productions in the Millennium Forum.”

Members unanimously approved the recommendation to extend the SLA between the council and the Millennium Forum for five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian Anderson