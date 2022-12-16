New members can avail of three months unlimited access to Council leisure centres with an All Inclusive Membership for £85 or a concessionary membership for the same period for just £65.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said the deal was an ideal Christmas present for anyone hoping to get fitter and healthier in 2023.

“The New Year is a time when many of us commit to improving their lifestyle by becoming more active,” she said. “A three month membership at our leisure centres creates a great incentive for you to begin your journey towards a fitter and healthier 2023.

“The All Inclusive membership offers access to all our fitness suites, gyms and swimming pools across the Council area and includes free classes under the guidance of our brilliant team of fitness coaches.

“It represents outstanding value for money and would be an ideal Christmas present for someone – the gift of feeling good!”

An all inclusive membership offers access to Council leisure centres at the Foyle Arena, Riversdale Leisure Centre, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Templemore Sports Complex, Melvin Sports Complex and Brooke Park Leisure Centre.

Memberships are valid from the first entry and will run for three months consecutively from that date.

The offer is open until Saturday December 31st.