Derry Council seeks organisations for inclusion in 'World on Your Doorstep'

One World Festival

"World on Your Doorstep" was first launched in 2017 and features a comprehensive list of BAME community organisations who work across the council area and wider region.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, encouraged organisations interested in being included to submit their interest before the February 14th deadline.

She said: “As Mayor I have been honoured to represent the array of nationalities from across the globe who have made our City and District their home.

“I have been invited to attend wonderful cultural celebrations and I have been given the warmest of welcomes from a wide range of our ethnic communities.

“This booklet has proven a useful tool for those who want to contact BAME organisations or require them to provide training, cultural diversity initiatives or assist in programming for cultural events and festivals.

“It is a chance for organisations to reach out to the public and highlight their services.

“The more submissions we receive the more effective a tool it will be so I’d encourage groups to contact our Good Relations team now for inclusion.”