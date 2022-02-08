Derry Council sends sympathy letters to families of Ashling Murphy and Eden Heaslip
Derry and Strabane Councillors have passed motions to write to the families of Eden Heaslip and Ashling Murphy to express their condolences.
Eden, who grew up in the village of Crosskeys, Cavan, died by suicide in September 2021, just two weeks after his 18th birthday having been subjected to years of abusive bullying.
Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly raised the issue at a full Council meeting. He said: “I want to talk about a young lad Eden Heaslip who took his own life because he was persecuted because of the religion of his father. Anybody who saw or read what happened there cannot be unaffected and I would like to propose that this council send a letter to the Heaslip family expressing our condolences.”
The murder of 23-year old primary school teacher Asling Murphy in Tullamore, Co Offally was raised by a number of councillors. Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke said: “Everyone’s thoughts are with the family, friends and community of Ashling Murphy. I would propose that we as a council send a letter to the family to let them know our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
*Anyone in distress can contact Lifeline on 08088088000, Samaritans on 116123 or the Community Crisis Intervention Service on 02871262300.