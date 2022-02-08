Derry Council sends sympathy letters to families of Ashling Murphy and Eden Heaslip

People at the vigil in Derry for Ashling Murphy after she was killed. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2202GS â€“ 0100

Eden, who grew up in the village of Crosskeys, Cavan, died by suicide in September 2021, just two weeks after his 18th birthday having been subjected to years of abusive bullying.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly raised the issue at a full Council meeting. He said: “I want to talk about a young lad Eden Heaslip who took his own life because he was persecuted because of the religion of his father. Anybody who saw or read what happened there cannot be unaffected and I would like to propose that this council send a letter to the Heaslip family expressing our condolences.”

The murder of 23-year old primary school teacher Asling Murphy in Tullamore, Co Offally was raised by a number of councillors. Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke said: “Everyone’s thoughts are with the family, friends and community of Ashling Murphy. I would propose that we as a council send a letter to the family to let them know our thoughts and prayers are with them.”