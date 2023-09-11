Mayor welcomes Irish Museum Association for annual conference

This year’s theme was Influencing Museums, and a programme of events was held by the Ulster University’s Derry Campus on Friday and Saturday, including talks, tours and discussion.

On Friday evening delegates were greeted at the Tower Museum by Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, who welcomed them officially to the city. Speaking at the event, Mayor Logue said: “Derry and Strabane is a place with a fascinating and complex history, with so many strands that make up the rich tapestry of our society today. We place immense value on our heritage and strive to identify and develop new ways to showcase and celebrate it.

“The theme of the conference ‘Influencing Museums’ is a fascinating one, and the Tower Museum has been instrumental in highlighting the many stories that have enriched our heritage through the centuries. The Irish Museum Association Conference provides a wonderful opportunity to highlight that work, and to share learnings with Museums across the country, committed to enhancing Museums Services to the benefit of everyone.”

The conference set out to explore the vital role of museums in influencing and informing important public conversations, as well as their status as a source of reliable information in a world dominated by social media.

Curator at the Tower Museum Roisin Doherty, said it had been an opportunity to showcase the Tower Museum and the important role it plays in the local community. “The Irish Museum Association annual conference is extremely significant in terms of defining and developing the role of museums, and promoting best practice, so it’s fantastic that the city was chosen to host it this year.