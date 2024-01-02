News you can trust since 1772

Derry Councillor appeals to victims of domestic abuse - 'don't suffer in silence'

Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy has appealed to victims of domestic violence in Derry to seek help and not to suffer in silence.
By Staff Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT
Sandra DuffySandra Duffy
Sandra Duffy

Sandra Duffy said: “It’s important that we continue to raise awareness of domestic violence in our city and across the north and to appeal to victims to come forward and seek help. Do not suffer in silence. Help is available.

“This is a problem that won’t go away if left without being tackled and often the violence gets worse with examples of tragic consequences which we see all too often.

“The services for victims of domestic violence are freely accessible and skilled professional advice and support is awaiting your call.

“I would urge people, be they young or older, female or male to come forward and make that first step to end violent abuse.

“The domestic pressures over the festive and new year period often sees an increase of incidents of violence and we want to support any effort to raise awareness not just now but at any time of year, help is your first step out of abusive relationships.”

