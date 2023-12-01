Derry councillors approve planning for new ball stop fencing in Creggan

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee has given their approval to a planning application to install two 10 metre high ball stop fencing systems at Bishop’s Field Sports Centre at Central Drive in Creggan.

Members of the Committee were informed that the anti-sag ball stop fencing systems will be located at each end of the existing playing pitch and that, the existing mesh panels will be replaced with a 40 metre long, 10-metre-high ball catching fence.

The fence will be made up of a multistrand, multicore wire rope with high grade polytilt netting.

Members attending the monthly Planning Committee were informed by planning officers that having considered all the relevant material considerations, approval was recommended subject to conditions.

