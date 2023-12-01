News you can trust since 1772

Derry councillors approve planning for new ball stop fencing in Creggan

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee has given their approval to a planning application to install two 10 metre high ball stop fencing systems at Bishop’s Field Sports Centre at Central Drive in Creggan.
Bishop's FieldBishop's Field
Members of the Committee were informed that the anti-sag ball stop fencing systems will be located at each end of the existing playing pitch and that, the existing mesh panels will be replaced with a 40 metre long, 10-metre-high ball catching fence.

The fence will be made up of a multistrand, multicore wire rope with high grade polytilt netting.

Members attending the monthly Planning Committee were informed by planning officers that having considered all the relevant material considerations, approval was recommended subject to conditions.

Aerial View of siteAerial View of site
Welcoming the planning approval, Chairperson of the Planning Committee Cllr Sean Mooney said this investment would be welcomed by users of Bishop’s Field and by those living in the nearby area. He said the new ball stop fencing systems would provide an effective barrier to stop balls going out of bounds and provide a reliable and secure barrier at the sports facility.

