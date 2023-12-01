Derry councillors approve planning for new ball stop fencing in Creggan
Members of the Committee were informed that the anti-sag ball stop fencing systems will be located at each end of the existing playing pitch and that, the existing mesh panels will be replaced with a 40 metre long, 10-metre-high ball catching fence.
The fence will be made up of a multistrand, multicore wire rope with high grade polytilt netting.
Members attending the monthly Planning Committee were informed by planning officers that having considered all the relevant material considerations, approval was recommended subject to conditions.
Welcoming the planning approval, Chairperson of the Planning Committee Cllr Sean Mooney said this investment would be welcomed by users of Bishop’s Field and by those living in the nearby area. He said the new ball stop fencing systems would provide an effective barrier to stop balls going out of bounds and provide a reliable and secure barrier at the sports facility.