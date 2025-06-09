Derry councillors said they will stay committed to engaging with CRAM over HMO limits

Derry & Strabane Councillors have said they are committed to engaging with residents around the limits on House of Multiple Occupation amid concerns a potential 30% cap could lead to more ‘Holylands’ scenarios here.

Concerned Residents Around Magee (CRAM) stood outside the Guildhall in protest of the Council’s Local Development Plan (LDP) draft Plan strategy prior to the June Planning Committee meeting, with concerns that once adopted the LDP will allow for 30% of Houses in Multiple Occupation in the city and district.

CRAM have sent a letter stating: “We do not want to be abandoned by the main parties because there is a perceived urgency with the LDP. Please do not underestimate the potential risks to local residents and existing communities if the plan with a 30% threshold is adopted.

“We are appealing to you not to proceed with a development plan.”

Concerned Residents Around Magee (CRAM) gather in Guildhall Square on Wednesday afternoon calling for a 10% cap on homes of multiple occupancy (HMO) prior to attending the DCSDC Planning meeting. Photo: George Sweeney

In response to CRAM’s letter, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “Council officers and elected members have been engaging with residents regarding the concerns that have been raised regarding HMO developments.

“Council’s Local Development Plan (LDP) draft Plan Strategy introduces several new planning policies that will put safeguards in place to ensure that proposals for HMOs in this Council area are suitably managed. The policies are evidence based and have been found sound by the Planning Appeals Commission following an Independent Examination and the Council has subsequently received a Direction from the Department of Infrastructure to adopt to the LDP draft Plan Strategy on December 17, 2024. Review of the LDP is provided for within the Planning Act (NI) 2011, and Council will progress this review of the adopted LDP as the legislation requires.

“The adoption of the LDP will go forward for final ratification at a meeting of Full Council at the end of the month and at today’s Planning Committee meeting members reiterated their commitment to engaging with the local community, residents and stakeholders and work alongside all relevant statutory agencies to provide support, advice, and guidance in relation to this important issue within the Derry and Strabane area.”

Ahead of the planning committee meeting, CRAM members at the protest called for a 10% HMO limit.

Mary Gallagher, Concerned Residents Around Magee (CRAM. Photo: George Sweeney

Mary Gallagher, representing CRAM, said: “There is a huge disappointment at the way this is being conducted by the council, it's going to affect all of us. We are really frustrated, we don't believe this has been properly advertised.

“We think it is really going to destroy the historic streets around the city centre. 30% HMOs are going to turn lots of parts of Rosemount and areas around Magee into the Holylands.”

During the Planning committee meeting several council members pledged to continue to engage with the concerned residents.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said: “It's the concerns of residents that have been front and centre to many of the conversions we have had around putting controls in place around HMO development, this engagement is going to need to continue as we move on to the next part of our local development plan.”

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris added: “We need to keep a consultation open with them and hopefully any concerns that they have we can alleviate them as best as we can and keep them connected to any decisions that are made.”