Billy, who is originally from ‘The Collon area of Derry met Olive in their early 20s when he used to go to visit his Aunt, who lived just down the road from the farm where Olive lived on the far side of Letterkenny. One day, Olive offered Billy a lift on her scooter on what was a cold and frosty day. Unfortunately, this ended up with Olive crashing and both of them falling off. She had a few cuts and bruises and decided to go to Letterkenny hospital, accompanied by Billy, who offered to go with her to get checked over. At this time he asked if she’d like to go to the “pictures” with him which she accepted and the rest, as they say, is history.