Derry couple Billy and Olive celebrate 60th wedding anniversary
Derry couple Billy and Olive Stevenson recently celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary in the Waterfoot Hotel.
Billy, who is originally from ‘The Collon area of Derry met Olive in their early 20s when he used to go to visit his Aunt, who lived just down the road from the farm where Olive lived on the far side of Letterkenny. One day, Olive offered Billy a lift on her scooter on what was a cold and frosty day. Unfortunately, this ended up with Olive crashing and both of them falling off. She had a few cuts and bruises and decided to go to Letterkenny hospital, accompanied by Billy, who offered to go with her to get checked over. At this time he asked if she’d like to go to the “pictures” with him which she accepted and the rest, as they say, is history.
They currently live in Kilfennan in the Waterside and are the proud parents of three children, Melanie, David, and Michaela, and have six grandchildren, who they love dearly. They believe the reason they’ve stayed together so long is because they tried to never allow any arguments they may have had to go to far, and are firm believers that if you have a ‘wee tiff’ always make up before going to sleep. Billy says the one thing he’s learnt after 60 years of marriage is ‘Never argue with your wife, you’re wasting your time as you’ll never win!’
The couple celebrated the occasion with their closest family and friends.