The Grinch himself even wanted to meet the couple on their special day

The couple met when, after Audrey’s sister married Norman’s brother, Audrey was invited to a Christening in her brother-in-law’s parent’s house. When she was there, Norman, who was a mechanic, entered the house in his blue overalls and, as Audrey says, the rest was history.

The couple got together and raised their family but never got married. Recently, Norman has been struggling with some health issues and, with a little push from family, that’s what put the marriage wheels in motion.

Audrey said: “About 15 months ago, Norman took very ill and we didn’t know what was wrong with him. He was up and down to the doctor and eventually he was diagnosed with lupus. One day my daughter Vivienne said to me that we should get married and that’s why we did it.”

The couple were surprised with a horse and carriage on their wedding day

The couple tied the knot in Harbour House beside the Guildhall with their daughter Vivienne as bridesmaid and witness of registry with their youngest son Jordan. Their son Matthew was best man while Christopher gave Audrey away to marry Norman. Catherine McCallum sang at the ceremony and Audrey says she was ‘just fabulous’ and it was ‘a pleasure and an honour’ that Catherine was with them on the day.

Matthew also organised a special surprise for the married couple with a horse and carriage to bring them through the city.

Audrey continued: “We used to keep horses so Matthew decided to surprise us on the day and create some special memories. We knew nothing about it so it was such a lovely surprise. We got our pictures outside with the horses and the Christmas tree and it was only a few days after that Matthew told me we also got our picture taking in front of the biggest Christmas tree in Ireland! That’s so special.

"The horses took us over to the Waterside train station and then we went to the Belfry Inn where we had a wee reception and our photographer Michael Love took some pictures. We had a big long table set up and a lovely cake and it just felt so magical. We did the throwing of the bouquet and the garter and all that too! We had so much fun.

The happy couple share a moment after the ceremony

"It does feel different now that we’re married. Norman has always been such a sweet person, so romantic but over the last couple of days he keeps calling me his wife! Even when he met me yesterday he said ‘there’s my wife’!"

Norman has been feeling better recently with the help of medication but Audrey says he has been ‘through the mill’ since Covid. Audrey says the wedding was special for the entire family.