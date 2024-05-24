Derry Court hears pizza van was stolen during home delivery and stopped by gardai in Donegal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The court heard that the driver had an order for a delivery in Abercorn Road and left the keys in his vehicle while he went to the door.
He turned and saw a male and a female, Mongan, in his vehicle, rran to the passenger door and tried to grab the handle but the vehicle made off.
Later that night the vehicle was stopped at Manorcunningham by Gardai and Mongan was still in the passenger seat.
When questioned about the offences Mongan said: 'It wasn't me, I can't drive.'
Mongan also admitted the theft of alcohol from a local supermarket on March 30 last year valued at £45, and assault against another woman on June 14.
Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that the theft of the delivery vehicle was obviously the most serious.
Defence Counsel said that Mongan had not taken alcohol in the last 10 months.
Mongan was given a three month sentence suspended for two years, fined £200, disqualified for three months and ordered to pay £45 in compensation.