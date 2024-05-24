Derry Court hears pizza van was stolen during home delivery and stopped by gardai in Donegal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bridget Mongan (33) of Foyle Road in Derry admitted a series of offences including taking a vehicle without permission on June 16 last year.

The court heard that the driver had an order for a delivery in Abercorn Road and left the keys in his vehicle while he went to the door.

He turned and saw a male and a female, Mongan, in his vehicle, rran to the passenger door and tried to grab the handle but the vehicle made off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later that night the vehicle was stopped at Manorcunningham by Gardai and Mongan was still in the passenger seat.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

When questioned about the offences Mongan said: 'It wasn't me, I can't drive.'

Mongan also admitted the theft of alcohol from a local supermarket on March 30 last year valued at £45, and assault against another woman on June 14.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that the theft of the delivery vehicle was obviously the most serious.

Defence Counsel said that Mongan had not taken alcohol in the last 10 months.