George McGowan (35) of Beraghvale in Derry appeared charged with breaching his bail by being intoxicated and a series of new driving charges.

He was charged with driving with excess alcohol, driving while disqualified, taking and driving away and having no insurance on June 15.

The court heard that police observed a vehicle and stopped it on the Strand Road.

The court was told that McGowan failed a preliminary breath test and an evidential breath test revealed a reading of 79mgs.

The reported reading was more than twice the legal limit.

There was a female passenger in the vehicle, the court was told, and she was the owner of the vehicle.

The woman told police they had been drinking at her place.

She also told police she had been drinking with McGowan, and had mentioned that her car was playing up.

The woman said she then passed out, and when she came round she noticed that McGowan was gone.

The woman said the defendant was sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle. She said that when she got into the vehicle, he drove off at speed and that despite repeated requests he didn't stop.

At interview McGowan denied taking the vehicle without permission, saying that the woman had asked him to drive as she was too drunk.

During the hearing on Friday, bail was opposed by police due to the risk of re-offending.

It was also said that the defendant has 'a relevant record.'

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client thought he was okay to drive at the time but 'clearly he wasn't'.

He said that McGowan did not have the worst record as regards driving.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that he would 'take a chance on him' and released him on bail to be tagged and observe a curfew.

He is also not allowed to travel in the front of any vehicle.