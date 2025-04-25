Derry dad Neil takes on daily plunge fundraiser for Jigsaw Project activities for children with autism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derry man has heaped praise on the Jigsaw Project as he approaches the finish line in a mammoth cold dip challenge to raise funds for the charity’s summer activities for children with autism.

Neil Doherty is braving the chilly waters around Derry and Donegal every day throughout the month of April, with wife Karenna and their children cheering him on every step of the way.

Mr Doherty, who has two daughters, Clara (10) and Clodagh (8) on the autism spectrum, said he undertook the challenge to help provide much needed funds for day trips and events organised by Jigsaw, an organisation which he added has made an incredible difference to the lives of so many children with autism and their families.

Neil, who undertook a similar charity challenge back in 2023, said: "We’re nearly at the end now. I’m doing it every day, and in different places, it could be at Ludden, it could be at Inch or out at Enagh Lough. There’s no set time, just whenever we have time that day. You feel the benefit of the cold water, it’s amazing. And not only that, my children get involved as well. The whole family is getting the benefit out of it. The children love getting down to the beach.

Neil Doherty with his daughter Clodagh and the family's pet dog Clifford.

"The funds raised really helps the summer scheme for the children. Jigsaw doesn’t receive funds or anything so it is all through fundraising. Jigsaw are just brilliant. The club runs weekly out there every Friday, and Easter time, summer time they always do trips.”

Explaining how vital Jigsaw and its recently rebuilt club is to the families, Neil added: "The vast majority of children with autism don’t leave the house from one week to the other, apart from maybe going to school – some do go to school, and some don’t go to school. This is a place for them to go once a week and be themselves. There’s a sensory room out there, a games room. There’s loads for them to do. It’s also a place for parents to go and share their experiences as well, and get advice.

"Any advice you need, there is always somebody there who can provide it. It's great for the whole family.

"My children love going to the club on a Friday, and as for the trips in the summer time, they love getting to them. The trips could range anywhere from Bundoran to Creggan Country Park canoeing, or somewhere else. At Halloween they always go to the Pumpkin Patch. Santa comes at Christmas and sees all the wains. Parky the Magician was over last week for Easter and the children all received Easter eggs. This fundraising is all towards the children getting out and enjoying themselves.”

Neil taking the plunge in a local lake.

Neil said a special thank you to his wife Karinne for her support, and to everyone who has donated so far. He also thanked Conor McKenna, who has been a “massive support”, and Mary Durkan, who joined him on one of the swims.

If you would like to support Neil’s charity drive for the Jigsaw Project you can donate via the ‘Cold water dip every day in April to raise funds for jigsaw’ GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/eb093e5d

To find out more about Jigsaw, which meets every Friday from 4.30pm to 6.15pm in the Waterside, email: [email protected] or visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sonyajigsawproject