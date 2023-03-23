Derry dance raises £3,830 for Marie Curie
A dance, organised in memory of Loraine Campbell and Ian Donnell has raised almost £4,000 for Marie Curie.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:21 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:21 GMT
The hugely successful dance was organised by Catherine and Wesley Gamble, Janice McCready, Janette Simpson, Billy and Donna Moore, from the Waterside Royal British Legion, to raise funds for the charity, which provides care and support to people living with a terminal illness. The organisers presented a cheque worth £3,830 to Chairman of the Derry branch of Friends of Marie Curie, Fiona Wallace.