Derry charity HURT Have Your Tomorrows has been named as charity partner for this year’s event, which takes place on Saturday, May 6 at 4.15 am, leaving Sainsbury's for a 5 kilometre loop.

A spokesperson for HURT said: “We are so looking forward to the symbolic walk in the early hours of the morning, walking from the Darkness Into the Light to remember all our loved ones who have lost their lives to suicide and to offer hope to anyone that maybe struggling, and to promote mental health awareness amongst our community. Ending suicide. Beginning hope.”

People can register now at www.darknessintolight.ie and can also get in touch with HURT if they'd like to fundraise for the event. For this contact [email protected]

Mayor Sandra Duffy with Leeanne Doherty from HURT launching the 2023 walk.

Last year’s walk was attended by hundreds of people who raised over £15,000 for Foyle Search and Rescue.