Derry daughter: ‘We could never repay Foyle Hospice for what they did’

A Derry woman has praised Foyle Hospice, the ‘invaluable service’ which allowed her mother to receive the ‘best care’ before she died of Bowel Cancer in 2023.

Geraldine Ferguson raised a wonderful £1,500 in aid of Foyle Hospice after recently completing the Waterside Half Marathon, with her mother’s memory encouraging her every mile.

Geraldine spoke of her delight after the event saying: “It was one of the toughest things I’ve ever done. The support I got from the crowd was unbelievable and this, along with the belief that mammy was with me each step of the way, got me to the finish line. “I felt really emotional afterwards but also very proud of myself.”

When Geraldine’s Mother, Donna Ferguson was diagnosed with Stage 3 Bowel Cancer in September 2021, her whole world was turned upside down.

Geraldine and mother Donna.

Geraldine said: “She lived life to the full and always made sure she had a brave face on for her family and friends. She always worried about everyone else, never putting herself first.

“Mammy underwent emergency surgery and then chemotherapy. In March 2022, she rang the bell after finishing her chemotherapy and receiving the good news that she was in remission.”

Unfortunately, three months later, Geraldine was not only told that her cancer had returned but that she was now stage 4, which meant she could not be cured.

Donna was a devoted mother of four and loving wife who dedicated her life to looking after her husband and children as well as her own mum and dad. Donna also cared for her sister Nancy who had Down’s syndrome and was a proud grandmother to five grandchildren who she called her ‘five special boys.’

Donna with one of her grandchildren.

Geraldine went on to say: “Mammy fought hard and never complained. As much as she tried to get on with every-day life, she was in too much pain and was referred to Foyle hospice in March 2023. “The Community Palliative Care Nurses visited mammy at home and they were fantastic, helping with her medication, pain management and helping to get her sickness under control.”

As Donna’s symptoms progressed, she was admitted to the Inpatient Unit at Foyle Hospice to ensure she was comfortable and that her needs were met.”

Geraldine continued: “Mammy cried that morning leaving the house, she was scared and didn’t know what to expect. “However, after a day or two, she was very settled and comfortable at the hospice. The staff were nothing short of amazing. Our family were able to stay with mammy at all times and these days we will cherish forever.” According to Geraldine, Donna was delighted that her Grandchildren were allowed to visit her at the Hospice every day which meant the world to her.

Geraldine praised the hospice environment and beautiful gardens where her mum enjoyed walking around. She continued: “The weather was beautiful in May and we would open the patio doors of the room and mammy would say ‘I feel like I’m in Spain.’ “We also spent time walking her around the beautiful gardens. She meant the world to us and she deserved only the best care, which I believe she received at the hospice.”

Geraldine Ferguson at the Waterside Half Marathon.j

On May 22, 2023, Donna passed away peacefully in Foyle Hospice.

Geraldine said: “We couldn’t have asked for better care for mum in her last weeks of life. Although we could never repay the Hospice for what they did, we can try to raise money where possible and more importantly awareness of how amazing this place truly is. “They deserve all the help and support to be able to continue providing this invaluable service to the people of Derry and beyond.

She concluded: “I would just like to take this opportunity to thank each and every staff member who helped our family during the hardest time in our lives. Mammy was so precious to us and thank you to all the staff for treating her with the upmost dignity and respect.

“We will miss her forever but feel very privileged to have had such an amazing mammy.”

If you would like to find out more about Foyle Hospice, please visit: www.foylehospice.com or call: (028) 71 351 010

Foyle Hospice provides 9 bed spaces in its Inpatient Care Unit, as well as Day Therapy facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).

The total annual cost of providing the services is approximately £3.9 million. It costs approximately £5,000 for 24 hours of care for 9 beds in the Hospice Inpatient Care Unit. Day Therapy: £15 1 hour of care in IPU: £30. 1 hour Healing Hearts counselling session for a grieving child or teen: £35. 1 Home Care Visit: £78. IPU bed cost per 24 hours: £720

Approximately 35% of overall running costs comes from SPPG with the remaining 65% of the annual costs provided through the support and generosity of the North West communities.

Foyle Hospice has been providing Hospice and Palliative Care services in the North West since 1985. We are extremely privileged to have cared for 22,000 patients and their families to date.

Foyle Hospice provides ongoing palliative care services for patients with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, while supporting their families and loved ones across the Western Health and Social Trust area in Northern Ireland.Our commitment is to improve the quality of life of patients while extending care and support to their families and loved ones.